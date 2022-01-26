Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, sinking more than 40 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,640-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is one of volatile anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today, with tech shares expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely lower on Tuesday as losses from the energy companies were offset by support from the financials.

For the day, the index slipped 1.45 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,639.09 after trading between 1,624.29 and 1,641.68. Volume was 31.200 billion shares worth 84.770 billion baht. There were 1,245 decliners and 510 gainers, with 477 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.45 percent, while Asset World advanced 0.85 percent, Banpu tumbled 1.85 percent, Bangkok Bank soared 3.09 percent, Bangkok Medical climbed 1.38 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.62 percent, BTS lost 0.55 percent, CP All Public rose 0.42 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tanked 1.89 percent, Energy Absolute retreated 1.27 percent, IRPC declined 1.55 percent, Kasikornbank rallied 2.50 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.73 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.99 percent, PTT fell 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.81 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 0.87 percent, Siam Commercial Bank perked 0.41 percent, Siam Packaging improved 0.40 percent, True Corporation gathered 1.26 percent, TTB Bank jumped 1.48 percent and Thailand Airport, Gulf and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout most of the trading day.

The Dow shed 66.77 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,297.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 315.83 points or 2.28 percent to end at 13,539.29 and the S&P 500 sank 53.68 points or 1.22 percent to close at 4,356.45.

The continued volatility on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, although the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

The recovery attempt by the Dow was due to a rally by shares of American Express (AXP), fueled by better than expected fourth quarter results. Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and IBM Corp. (IBM) also posted strong Q4 gains that beat the street.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence pulled back less than expected in January.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Tuesday, recovering after the previous session's decline amid a drop in supplies in the market due to growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.29 or 2.8 percent at $85.60 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see December figures for industrial production later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.28 percent following the 4.84 percent increase in November.