Thailand continues to reopen for travellers slowly and safely

BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Thailand's tourism sector continues to safely and slowly reopen welcoming international travellers to the country with special tourist initiatives, while also remaining vigilant by enforcing strict public health guidelines to protect all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Thai Government recently lifted restrictions on the Special Tourist Visa (STV), which allows entry for tourists from any country or territory worldwide. Prior to this, STV holders were only allowed from low-risk countries. The STV offers visitors an initial 90-day visa with two extensions totalling 270 days. The STV was also extended to allow arrival by private yacht.

Thailand also offers a single-entry Tourist Visa (TR) that permits stays of up to 60 days and may be extended once for an additional 30 days. In addition, visa exemptions have been reactivated for eligible passport holders of 56 countries and territories for a stay between 30-90 days. The validity of the Certificate of Entry (COE) was also extended to more than 72 hours in case of flight delays or missed connecting flights.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, "We recommend that all potential visitors who want to enter Thailand contact the nearest Thai embassy or consulate-general first regarding all the necessary visa requirements in their respective countries as the situation continues to evolve. In addition to other requirements, the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival remains in place and applies equally to both Thai nationals and foreign visitors."

TAT has created a variety of platforms and support mechanisms to facilitate ease of entry, while not compromising public safety to the Thai population at large. These include the collaboration with the Thai tourism industry partners on a series of tourism promotions and initiatives, including Amazing Thailand Plus, ASQ Paradise, and Happy DIY Set.

TAT also introduced the 'Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification in collaboration with the public and private sector partners to help build confidence among Thai and foreign tourists. The certification is key to ongoing efforts by Thai tourism operators to certify that an establishment meets the standards of hygiene and health safety for their products and services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as vaccination efforts begin in earnest.

