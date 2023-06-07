Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa or the "Company")

AGM 2023 Proxy Form

The Company has today made an amendment to a minor error in its published 2023 AGM proxy form. The updated proxy form is available on the Companys website www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

In respect of proxy forms received to date, the Company will still consider these valid.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact: