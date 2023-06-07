|
07.06.2023 20:51:28
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form
|
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa or the "Company")
AGM 2023 Proxy Form
The Company has today made an amendment to a minor error in its published 2023 AGM proxy form. The updated proxy form is available on the Companys website www.thalassaholdingsltd.com
In respect of proxy forms received to date, the Company will still consider these valid.
-ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|249328
|EQS News ID:
|1652075
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
