Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: AGM Proxy Form

07-Jun-2023

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

 

 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa or the "Company")

 

AGM 2023 Proxy Form

 

 

The Company has today made an amendment to a minor error in its published 2023 AGM proxy form. The updated proxy form is available on the Companys website www.thalassaholdingsltd.com 

 

In respect of proxy forms received to date, the Company will still consider these valid.

 

 

-ENDS-

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 249328
EQS News ID: 1652075

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652075&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

