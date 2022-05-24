+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

24-May-2022 / 11:26 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

 

 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

 

The Board of Thalassa is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Morgan as a director of the Company.

Kenneth Morgan has worked in the international financial services industry for over 50 years having spent time in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and most recently, the British Virgin Islands where he acted as Executive Director of a leading trust company providing corporate and trust solutions for a wide range of institutional and private clients. 

His experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Trust with a major bank in Bermuda.   In the British Virgin Islands, he has also served on a number of governmental committees to assist with marketing and promotion of the British Virgin Islands as a leading financial services center.   He was the first Chairman of BVI Finance Ltd., a joint venture between the government and the private sector designed to further enhance the profile of the BVI internationally.

 

 

END

Enquiries:

 

 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

Duncan Soukup (Executive Chairman)

+33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 163835
EQS News ID: 1360147

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

