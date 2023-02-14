Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Confirmation of previously announced proposal

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

Further to the Companys announcement dated the 27th January 2023, the Board confirms it has received a proposal from its Chairman, Duncan Soukup, setting-out an intended mechanism, exceptionally and on a purely moral basis, to contribute proceeds from the sale of real assets up to the Companys initial investment of £3m in Tappit Technologies (UK) Ltd (equivalent to ~38p/shr). Such contribution is subject to the terms of the proposal received by the Board.

The Board confirms it has accepted the proposal and its terms.

