Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Correction

24 October 2022

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa or the "Company")

Correction to 2022 Interim Report Comparative

Thalassa is correcting an inaccuracy in the detail of the 2022 June Interim Report and Accounts published on the 15th of August 2022.

The book value per share for the comparative prior year (June 2021) was incorrectly reported as £0.82; The correct value is £1.33, as was reported in the June 2021 Interim Report issued on 28th September 2021.

