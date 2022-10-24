|
24.10.2022 09:34:33
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Correction
|
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
24 October 2022
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa or the "Company")
Correction to 2022 Interim Report Comparative
Thalassa is correcting an inaccuracy in the detail of the 2022 June Interim Report and Accounts published on the 15th of August 2022.
The book value per share for the comparative prior year (June 2021) was incorrectly reported as £0.82; The correct value is £1.33, as was reported in the June 2021 Interim Report issued on 28th September 2021.
-ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|196347
|EQS News ID:
|1470177
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
