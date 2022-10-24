NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 09:34:33

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Correction

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
24-Oct-2022 / 08:34 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

24 October 2022

 

 

 

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa or the "Company")

 

Correction to 2022 Interim Report Comparative

 

Thalassa is correcting an inaccuracy in the detail of the 2022 June Interim Report and Accounts published on the 15th of August 2022.

The book value per share for the comparative prior year (June 2021) was incorrectly reported as £0.82; The correct value is £1.33, as was reported in the June 2021 Interim Report issued on 28th September 2021.

 

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

 
