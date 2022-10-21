21.10.2022 11:59:28

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Directorate Change

21-Oct-2022 / 10:59 GMT/BST
21 October 2022

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa or the "Company")

 

The Board of Thalassa announces that Mr Cole, having reached the ripe old age of 76, is retiring from the Board with effect from today.

The Board thanks Mr Cole for his fourteen years of service and would like to wish him a very happy retirement.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

Duncan Soukup (Chief Executive)

+33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

 
www.thalassaholdingsltd.com
 
