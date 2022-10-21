Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Directorate Change

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

21 October 2022

Directorate Change

The Board of Thalassa announces that Mr Cole, having reached the ripe old age of 76, is retiring from the Board with effect from today.

The Board thanks Mr Cole for his fourteen years of service and would like to wish him a very happy retirement.

