17.07.2023 09:11:58
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Restoration of Listing
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa or the "Company")
Restoration of Trading
The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Standard Listing on the Official List has been restored and trading in the Company's ordinary shares resumed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 0730 hrs today.
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|REN
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|257930
|EQS News ID:
|1680931
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|0,28
|-6,01%
