Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Restoration of Listing



17-Jul-2023 / 08:11 GMT/BST



Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa or the "Company") Restoration of Trading The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Standard Listing on the Official List has been restored and trading in the Company's ordinary shares resumed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 0730 hrs today. END For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



