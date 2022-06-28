Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 16:47:28

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Result of AGM

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
28-Jun-2022 / 15:47 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")

The Company held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 June 2022. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice sent to shareholders dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.

The Chairman of the Company did not vote his shares in the Company.

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:
  •  

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

Duncan Soukup (Executive Chairman)

+33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

Note to Editors:

Thalassa Holdings Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 171253
EQS News ID: 1385859

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

