02.05.2023 08:50:51

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Temporary Suspension

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Temporary Suspension

02-May-2023 / 07:50 GMT/BST

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

 

 

 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa or the "Company")

 

Temporary Suspension of Listing

 

Following the Companys announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary shares USD0.01 (DI)

VGG878801114

 The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

 

END

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

 

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: SUS
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 240527
EQS News ID: 1621393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621393&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten