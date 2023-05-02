|
02.05.2023 08:50:51
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Temporary Suspension
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa or the "Company")
Temporary Suspension of Listing
Following the Companys announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.
Ordinary shares USD0.01 (DI)
VGG878801114
The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.
END
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|SUS
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|240527
|EQS News ID:
|1621393
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
