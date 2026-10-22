Thales 9-month Sales, Orders Climb; Now Sees FY26 Organic Sales Growth At Top End Or Beyond View

(RTTNews) - Thales SA (THLEF.PK, HO.PA), a French aerospace and defence company, reported Thursday higher sales in its third quarter, as well as increased sales and order intake in the first nine-month of fiscal 2026.

Further, the firm now expects fiscal 2026 organic sales at the top end or beyond its previous estimate.

In the third quarter, sales amounted to €5.473 billion, a growth of 9.7 percent on a reported basis and 8.7 percent organically.

Sales for the first nine months of 2026 totaled €16.422 billion, up 7.6 percent from €15.255 billion in the same period of 2025. The growth was 8.1 percent at constant scope and exchange rates.

Total - operating segments sales were €16.337 billion, 7.8 percent higher than last year.

Geographically, sales were up 5.8 percent in mature markets. Emerging markets recorded 14.5 percent growth over the period, driven notably by the Near and Middle East region.

In the Aerospace segment, sales grew 3.2 percent to €4.237 billion. Sales in the Defence segment reached €9.358 billion, up 13.3 percent from last year.

in the nine months, order intake was €19.122 billion, up 14 percent from €16.762 billion last year. Order intake increased 15 percent on an organic basis.

Total - operating segments orders increased 14 percent to €19.050 billion.

Order intake in the Aerospace segment went up 29 percent organically, and order intake in the Defence segment recorded a strong organic increase of 14 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects organic sales growth in the upper-end of the 6 percent to 7 percent growth range announced earlier, and potentially beyond.

The company continues to expect Adjusted EBIT margin between 12.6 percent and 12.8 percent.

Thales added that, with its strong positioning in all of its major markets and the relevance of its products and solutions, it benefits from a favorable medium and long-term outlook.