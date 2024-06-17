Thales In Deals With Brazilian Air Force, France's CEA; Unveils High Frequency Radios, OpenDRobotics

(RTTNews) - French technology firm Thales Group (THLEF.PK) announced Monday a contract with Brazilian Air Force for radars, and a new partnership agreement with France's CEA in the field of generative artificial intelligence or AI.

At Eurosatory 2024, Thales further unveiled the new range of tactical wideband high frequency radios, and also announced the launch of OpenDRobotics, a revolutionary new solution that combines robotics technologies with unmanned air and ground vehicles.

Separately, Thales said it is quadrupling its ammunition production capacity at its La Ferté Saint Aubin site near Orleans after receiving a new order from the French Army.

Thales announced that the Brazilian Department of Airspace Control, through the Airspace Control System Implementation Commission, has signed a contract for the acquisition of Ground Master Multi-Mission "All-in-One" radars.

Highly tactical and mobile, the GM200 MM/A enables superior situational awareness for air surveillance, as well as ground-based air defence or GBAD operations up to Mid-Range Air Defence or MRAD.

Omnisys, a Thales subsidiary in Brazil, will be responsible for all local radar support and maintenance activities.

Further, Thales and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission or CEA have signed a new three-year renewable partnership agreement, under which Thales AI research teams will work with the CEA teams to deliver sovereign trusted AI solutions.

Thales will provide its AI expertise and deep knowledge of the defence and security sectors, while the CEA will contribute its know-how in multimodal generative AI (based on text, images, audio, electromagnetic signals, structured data and other inputs) to accelerate the integration of AI into solutions for Thales customers with critical mission requirements.

Separately, the company announced the launch of the first two radios in its new HF XL range of resilient high-data-rate wideband HF radios for command posts deployed by land forces in the theatre of operations. They are ideally suited to high-intensity conflict scenarios.

The 1 kW and 400 W radios, fully interoperable with all wideband HF radios, enable deployed command posts to communicate with command headquarters or with other units in remote areas of the theatre of operations, over distances of up to 10,000 km.

The company noted that the two stations currently available, 1kW and 400W, new radios for vehicles and soldiers will be added in 2025.

Thales is also launching OpenDRobotics, which combines robotics technologies with unmanned air and ground vehicles to provide the armed forces with an integrated, human-in-the-loop mission system capability. OpenDRobotics was developed in close cooperation with the armed forces.

The company noted that AI transforms collaborative combat by integrating multiple drones and robotic systems, increasing their ability to operate autonomously and reducing the cognitive burden on warfighters.

Thales further said that France's Joint Munitions Command has issued a new order for tens of thousands of 120mm rifled ammunition. To fulfill the new order, the company will significantly ramp up production at its La Ferté Saint Aubin site near Orleans, which manufactured 20,000 120 mm mortar rounds in 2023 and will be producing more than 80,000 a year by 2026.

These ammunition will be used by artillery units equipped with towed rifled 120mm mortars and, in the future, by the MEPAC system (Embedded Mortar for Close Support). They will also be used by the towed mortar support sections of the infantry, created under the LPM 24-30 framework.

The munitions will be delivered between 2024 and 2029, with a first shipment scheduled for the last quarter of 2024.