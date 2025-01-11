|
11.01.2025 15:27:45
Thales Norway awards order to Kitron
(2025-01-11) Kitron has received an order with a value of NOK 46 million from Thales Norway.
Deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026 and continue through the second quarter of 2026. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway.
"This order is strategically important for Kitron. It strengthens our cooperation with Thales and contributes to securing our position in the defence sector,” said Heine Østby, Managing Director, Kitron Norway.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Heine Østby, Managing Director, Kitron Norway, tel. +47 472 42 606
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.
www.kitron.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
