15.05.2024 13:20:00
Thanks, Nvidia: These 3 AI Crypto Tokens Are Up 132% or More This Year
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may have stalled out in the $60,000 to $65,000 range, but crypto investors can still find opportunities. Some newer crypto tokens with artificial intelligence (AI) connections are still buoyant, and some of them are up more than 132% for the year.A big reason for that has been the enormous enthusiasm around the artificial intelligence investment thesis. In the same way that equity investors have embraced Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), crypto investors are now embracing new crypto tokens they think could benefit the most from AI. With that in mind, here's a closer look at three of the most popular AI crypto tokens that have been seeing the biggest boosts lately.Arguably, the most popular AI crypto token is Render (CRYPTO: RNDR) -- it's up 132% for the year. With a total market cap of $4.5 billion, Render now ranks as a top 25 cryptocurrency. Given its recent ascent, some investors now refer to Render as "the Nvidia of crypto." As you might have guessed from the name, Render offers GPU-based rendering solutions for studios, artists, and creators.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
