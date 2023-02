Thanks to AI, Servers Just Passed Smartphones in This Key Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The smartphone industry has dominated the memory market. Still, as data centers, clouding solutions, and other emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), continue to grow, server memory is expected to be the new leader.Can companies like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) benefit? Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 24, 2023.