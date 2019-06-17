Thanks to its automation project, Deliwok is raising its plant to a world-class level

The Government of Canada awards almost $1.2 million in funding to the Saguenay business

SAGUENAY, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Deliwok is a highly innovative agri-food sector business. To help it maintain its momentum, the business has been awarded a $1.15 million repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With the help of this funding, the company will be able to go ahead with a project that will allow it to increase the efficiency and speed of its manufacturing process and upgrade its cooling system, while maintaining the quality of its products.

The funding was announced today by Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion. Specifically, this Government of Canada assistance will allow Deliwok to acquire state-of-the-art automated robotic equipment and carry out expansion and fit-up work. The project will generate a total investment of over $3.2 million.

Deliwok is a well-established SME in the Chicoutimi borough that has been in operation since 1997. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of food products, mainly Asian products such as egg rolls, spring rolls and breaded chicken, sold in bulk or retail.

By investing in business production capacity, the Government of Canada is standing by its commitment to help businesses grow, innovate and market their products and services, in order to create quality jobs, thus ensuring the prosperity of the economy in our regions and all across Canada.

Quotes

"Deliwok is a business that is actively contributing to the economic vitality of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. I am proud that the Government of Canada is supporting innovative projects that translate into success for entrepreneurs and growth for the Canadian economy."

Richard Hébert, MP for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

"Our government is giving Canadians the means to become more competitive and to thrive in the global economy. The funding announced today is in line with Canada's competitive advantages generated through the company's expansion project, and will boost economic growth."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Day after day, our team works to build a strong, reliable company that consumers can count on. CED's assistance is tangible and significant support that will allow us to acquire state-of-the-art equipment—and we will be the only ones in Canada to have such equipment. It will help us pursue our growth and position ourselves in North America."

Roger Lévesque, President of Deliwok

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions