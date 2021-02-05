Thanks to its Self-owned Hot-dipped Galvanizing Production, JSGQ Becomes a Leading Comprehensive Hot-dipped Galvanizing Enterprise in China

LIYANG, China, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter as JSGQ) has reached an annual production capacity of 3 million tons, with a total of 48 Hot-dipped Galvanizing production lines, having become China's leading hot-dipped galvanizing enterprise.

Self-owned hot-dipped galvanizing production, with three major control advantages

JSGQ has its own blow plating, suspended plating and centrifugal plating; while it also has independent production of anti-corrosion processes in the pre-treatment stage, such as pickling, shot blasting, hot-dipped plating, spraying and painting. This series of complex processing and production processes has made JSGQ a leading comprehensive hot-dipped galvanizing enterprise in China.

By means of self-owned production, JSGQ can control production costs and processes, and strictly control shipping standards and production quality to great extend, for providing cost-effective and high-quality products to global customers in a timely and effective manner.

Why is it difficult for most of the hot-dipped galvanizing enterprises to realize self-owned production?

Large-scale investment: the investment of an ordinary production line is 20 million yuan , which requires a stable business volume to survive, which is hard for ordinary enterprises to afford.

, which requires a stable business volume to survive, which is hard for ordinary enterprises to afford. Scarce qualification approval: hot-dipped galvanizing manufactures in China have extremely high requirements for environmental protectio n, i t is difficult for the government to approve them.

have extremely high requirements for environmental protectio t is difficult for the government to approve them. Difficult process: the process of hot-dipped galvanizing is difficult to automate, which requires high levels of manual skills, makin g it d ifficult for ordinary enterprises to attract high-quality talents.

JSGQ, as the first batch of enterprises in China to enter the field of hot-dipped galvanizing, takes up an absolute leading position and advantages in this industry. Since its establishment in 1998, JSGQ made every effort to reach the current national leading level. At present, JSGQ has three production bases located respectively in Jiangsu, Henan and Tangshan, covering a total area of 3,300 mu. In 2021, it has planned to build a new one covering an area of 1,000 mu in Tangshan, with a planned capacity of 1 million tons solar mounting structures.

JSGQ will continue to develop in the hot-dipped galvanizing industry, fully covering the three major fields of construction, transportation and photovoltaics, with the aim of bringing more high-quality products to global customers.

SOURCE JSGQ