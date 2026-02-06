Tharimmune Appoints Radkowski As COO, Names CEO Wendland As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Tharimmune, Inc. (THAR), a New Jersey-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday announced that its Board has appointed Chief Executive Officer Mark Wendland as Chairman of the Board and appointed Angela Radkowski as Chief Operating Officer with effect from February 5.

Wendland will take over from Vincent LoPriore, who will transition to a member of the Board after serving as Chairman since May 9.

Radkowski will oversee operational control functions and enterprise processes, including the implementation of the company's Canton Network quarterly research initiative and Super Validator activation.

Radkowski previously served as Operations Strategy Lead and Chief of Staff to the Chief Operating Officer at DRW Holdings LLC

The company also plans to invest in applications built on the Canton Network to accelerate institutional adoption across capital markets. The company said that it is the first and only publicly traded company supported by the Canton Foundation.

In June, Sireesh Appajosyula, who had been serving as COO since July 2023, was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

In the pre-market trading, Tharimmune is 6.87% higher at $4.2000 on the Nasdaq.