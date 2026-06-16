Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
16.06.2026 11:06:00
That Didn't Take Long: SpaceX Earned Its First Wall Street Sell Rating Less Than an Hour After Trading Began
The fireworks were flying on June 12, with arguably the most anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the decade making its debut: Elon Musk's SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX)SpaceX displaced oil giant Saudi Aramco as the largest IPO capital raise in history ($75 billion) and closed out its first trading session with a market cap of approximately $2.1 trillion. Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy conglomerate surpassed the likes of Broadcom, Tesla, and Meta Platforms to become the seventh-largest publicly traded company.But this wasn't the only history made on Friday. A little more than 20 minutes after the first SpaceX trade printed on the Nasdaq exchange, it earned its first Wall Street sell rating.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!