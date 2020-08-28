Thaxton Interim Leadership Unveils New Brand Identity

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thaxton Interim Leadership ("Thaxton"), a leading healthcare interim leadership firm, announced today the official launch of a new brand identity and fully-redesigned logo.

"We are beyond thrilled to unveil a new brand for Thaxton that adequately tells our story; that we're a cutting-edge, people-focused interim leadership firm backed by unmatched technology, that is built for the modern healthcare system," President and Founder, Jay Somera, said.

This rebranding ushers in a new era for Thaxton. The new logo and branding is a shift away from Thaxton's traditional crimson and charcoal color scheme that has been its identity for nearly a decade.

The new logo, highlighted by a vibrant blue color palette, will be implemented in all digital and print settings immediately.

Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Thaxton provides consultative services to hospitals and healthcare facilities experiencing a gap in leadership.

Thaxton is a portfolio company of American Health Staffing Group.

About Thaxton:

Founded in 2013, Thaxton Interim Leadership is a main player in the healthcare interim leadership space. Built for the modern healthcare system, Thaxton is a team of leadership professionals dedicated to providing leadership solutions to its clients. Thaxton's specialty is in covering the full range of management and leadership of all nursing departments for acute care hospitals, outpatient services, long term care and home health. Thaxton is a portfolio company of American Health Staffing Group ("AHSG"). AHSG is a portfolio company of BelHealth Inc.

