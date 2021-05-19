ThayerMahan Acquires Wingman Defense

GROTON, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, Inc., a world leader in autonomous maritime security solutions, announced today its acquisition of Wingman Defense, an artificial intelligence startup based in Park City, Utah. Founded in 2016, ThayerMahan has rapidly grown into an industry leader in autonomous marine sensor and system solutions. ThayerMahan developed patented technology solutions in acoustics, electronic sensing, autonomy, communications and data management while providing unique Maritime Domain Awareness solutions to a diverse body of clients in government, industry and academia.

ThayerMahan President and CEO, Mike Connor, stated,

"With the acquisition of Wingman Defense, ThayerMahan completed its goal of vertically integrating its ability to collect, curate, disseminate, and apply machine learning tools to ocean acoustic information and precision seabed survey. Wingman's AI capability will help ThayerMahan's global customers in government and industry improve the efficiency with which they monitor the safety and security of ports, harbors, seabed infrastructure, marine protected areas, and vital sea lanes."

John O'Malia, Wingman Defense's President and CEO stated,

"The Wingman Defense team are delighted to be joining ThayerMahan's mission to establish leadership in maritime data collection, processing, and intelligence. The ThayerMahan team's unparalleled expertise in the maritime domain, and their unique data sets and acquisition platforms are the perfect complement for our AI capability."

ThayerMahan was represented by the firm Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati in this transaction.

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to customer missions. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with additional locations in Lexington, MA, Boston, MA and Washington, DC.

