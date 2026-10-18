The $5 Trillion Club: Which Is the Better Stock to Own, Apple or Nvidia?

Only two companies in the world have ever reached a $5 trillion market cap: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). To reach those heights, both are obviously great companies, but which stock looks like the better long-term buy?

In my view, Nvidia has more upside, but it also carries more risk than owning Apple. Let's dig into the two tech stocks.

Nvidia has shown some of the best growth among megacap tech companies over the past five years. In its fiscal year 2023 (ending January), it recorded nearly $27 billion in revenue, while this year (fiscal 2027), analysts project it will generate nearly $412 billion in revenue. That's an astonishing 15-fold increase over five years off a high base. Incredibly, the company has forecast that it will grow its revenue by another 70% next fiscal year.

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