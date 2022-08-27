|
27.08.2022 12:00:00
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
For almost the entire summer, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) investors have bought into the idea that the September Ethereum Merge will be one of the greatest events ever, not just for Ethereum but also for crypto. And the price of Ethereum has increased accordingly, up more than 100% over the past two months. If you got in early on the Merge trade, you've likely made money.But now comes the difficult question facing Ethereum: Will it actually be better after the Merge? From different corners of the crypto world, we've already started to hear concerns about what will happen to Ethereum once it transitions from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain. Not everyone is convinced that the new-and-improved Ethereum will actually be better. If you're thinking about adding to your Ethereum position now, it's worth doing a little homework before you click "buy."First, let's start with the performance of the Ethereum blockchain, which is the major focus of the Merge. Yes, throughput capacity will increase, transaction speeds will go up, and transaction fees will decrease. But by how much? Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has already suggested that there will still be a need for Layer 2 scaling solutions even after the Merge. This would seem to imply that Ethereum will still be dealing with scalability issues.Continue reading
