Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
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26.04.2026 00:31:00
The $720 Billion Capex Trap: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hyperscalers Spending on Growth While the Rest Spend on Maintenance
In 2026, the top five U.S.-based hyperscalers -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- have projected that they will collectively spend a staggering $720 billion in capital expenditures. As aggressive as this figure appears, this phase of accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth marks a moment during which the technology shifts from aspirational experiments to being a backbone of the global economy.Industries are rapidly demanding intelligent systems that can learn, reason, and act at machine scale. The hyperscalers acknowledge that whoever controls the underlying infrastructure will likely capture the lion's share of AI-driven value in the coming decade.While the race is fast-paced, not all participants carry equal conviction or clarity. Based on the catalysts propelling AI infrastructure build-outs, and the concrete use cases around these growing budgets, I see Microsoft and Alphabet as uniquely equipped to justify their commitments while the rest of big tech risks overextension.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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