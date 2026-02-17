:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.02.2026 17:18:00
The 1 Account You May Be Overlooking for Your Retirement
There's a reason IRAs and 401(k)s are popular choices for building retirement savings. Retirement accounts like these give you a tax break on your contributions. They also allow your money to grow on a tax-deferred basis so you're not hit with a tax bill on capital gains year after year.But there's a problem with traditional IRAs and 401(k)s. If you tap your savings before turning 59 and 1/2, you risk a 10% penalty on whatever sum you withdraw.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
