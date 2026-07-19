NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.07.2026 04:47:00
The 1 AI Chip Stock I'd Buy Hand Over Fist in This Sell-Off -- and It Isn't Nvidia.
The AI chip trade has cracked this month. Micron Technology has dropped about 32% in three weeks. Broadcom sits roughly 24% below its 52-week high. Even Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has held up better than most, is down about 12% from its high as of this writing.The fear isn't weak demand so much as who captures it. Chinese AI lab DeepSeek is reportedly developing its own AI chip to reduce its reliance on Nvidia, according to a July 7 Reuters report. OpenAI recently unveiled a custom inference chip of its own, designed with Broadcom. And the big cloud companies keep scaling their in-house silicon programs.Investors are suddenly asking which chip designer keeps its pricing power in a world where every major AI player wants alternatives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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