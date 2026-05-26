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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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26.05.2026 04:00:00
The 1 AI Stock I'd Put in a Time Capsule and Open in 2036
If I had to pick one artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy today, bury in a time capsule, and not peek at again until 2036, I wouldn't choose a chip designer or a model-maker. I wouldn't choose Nvidia, Nebius Group, or any other sexy, hot name right now. Those businesses are great, but they operate in a world where the technology frontier shifts every year and competition is relentless.The one I'd pick is a company quietly trying to change how we discover medicines in the first place. That company is Absci Corp. (NASDAQ: ABSI).Absci bills itself as a "data-first generative AI drug creation company," which sounds like buzzword soup until you dig into what it actually does. Instead of starting with a promising molecule and then testing it endlessly in the lab, Absci starts with a disease target and uses generative AI to design potential protein-based drugs in silico -- on the computer -- before they ever hit a petri dish. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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