22.04.2024 12:05:00

The 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Billionaires Bill Ackman, Chase Coleman, and David Tepper All Own

If you've met one billionaire, you've met... one billionaire. They're usually quite different, even when they've made their fortunes in similar ways.When there's a stock two billionaires agree on, it's noteworthy. And when you find a stock that three billionaires like, you'll really want to check it out. There's one -- and only one -- artificial intelligence (AI) stock billionaires Bill Ackman, Chase Coleman, and David Tepper all own.Ackman, Coleman, and Tepper climbed into the ranks of the world's wealthiest individuals by managing hedge funds. Ackman founded Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004 and is now worth $4.1 billion. Coleman started Tiger Global Management in 2001. Over two decades later, his net worth is $5.7 billion. Tepper launched Appaloosa Management in 1993 and is the richest of the three with a net worth of $20.6 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

