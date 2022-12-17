|
17.12.2022 12:10:00
The 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now
The cryptocurrency market, once approaching a value of $3 trillion, is facing a rude awakening. Major firms in the industry are failing, leading investors to lose trust and completely cash out their holdings (if they are even able to). The important question now is what digital assets are even worth owning, if any. The only cryptocurrency I'd buy right now is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Here's why. Many crypto enthusiasts are enamored with the promise of another popular cryptocurrency like Ethereum. Ethereum's key innovation was the introduction of smart contracts, which are self-executable computer programs that run when two parties satisfy their ends of a particular transaction. Bulls believe this technology has the potential to disrupt major industries, financial services being at the top of the list. Continue reading
