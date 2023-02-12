|
12.02.2023 13:20:00
The 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now
After a terrible 2022, when the overall cryptocurrency market shed about two-thirds of its value, investors are starting to warm up to the industry again. This is a surprising turn of events, given the string of major blow-ups that happened last year with certain crypto enterprises that should've completely damaged trust in the digital asset market. The bullish tone is welcome news for cryptocurrency investors looking to put money to work in the volatile industry. Without a doubt, among the more than 22,000 various digital assets out there, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the one I'd buy right now without hesitation. Here's why. Since hitting an all-time high of nearly $69,000 per coin in November 2021, Bitcoin cratered last year, down 65% in 2022. Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, put in place to curb soaring inflation, certainly helped to turn investor sentiment from positive to negative. This also adversely impacted many growth tech stocks, as speculative assets got pummeled. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!