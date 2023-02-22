|
The 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now
This year has started off with a bang for the crypto market, as prices have surged over the last several weeks. After its long and discouraging slump, many investors are starting to feel optimistic about the future.Of course, nobody knows for certain how long this upswing will last, but now could be a smart time to buy. Most cryptocurrencies are still trading at well below their peaks, and if prices continue to climb, you could potentially make a lot of money.Choosing the right investment is critical, however, because they're not all strong options. While everyone's investing preferences are different, there's one crypto I'd buy right now: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).Continue reading
