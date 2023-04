The 1 Downside From JPMorgan Chase's Blowout Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a very difficult month for the banking sector in March, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had a blowout quarter.The bank generated diluted earnings per share of $4.10 on total revenue of more than $38.3 billion. Earnings beat the consensus estimate by $0.73, while revenue beat it by almost $2.6 billion.The bank also raised its full-year guidance pretty significantly. But if there was one downside from JPMorgan's earnings report, it would have to do with the bank's plans for share repurchases. Let me explain.Continue reading