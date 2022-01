The 1 Figure That Should Give Shiba Inu Investors Hope

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Looking back more than 100 years, no asset has delivered a higher average annual return for investors than the stock market. But if we focus on just the past couple of years, cryptocurrencies have outpaced all other investment channels.In the roughly 21 months between the March 2020 pandemic low and the end of 2021, the broad-based S&P 500 doubled in value. By comparison, the total value of all digital currencies grew by more than 1,400%. But even a 1,400% gain is peanuts next to what meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) returned for its investors last year.Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrencies were red-hot in 2021. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading