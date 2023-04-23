The 1 Indicator That Makes Airbnb a Top Stock to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors have been burned by high-growth tech stocks over the past 18 months -- companies still growing sales at stratospheric rates -- including shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). However, Airbnb's cash-cow status is clear based on one metric. In this video, Tyler and fellow Fool Jason Hall break down what sets Airbnb apart and makes it a top stock to buy or put on your watchlist.*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 11, 2023. The video was published on April 23, 2023.Continue reading