The 1 Key to Investing Success, According to Warren Buffett

Investing in the stock market can be intimidating, and it's tough to know whether you're making the right moves. It often takes decades to see significant results, and even small mistakes could cost you thousands of dollars.Making it even more challenging is the fact that there's no single correct way to invest. Everyone will have slightly different timelines and tolerance for risk, so the ideal portfolio for you may differ from that of your peers.However, there is one key to investing success that applies to everyone regardless of investing preferences, and it's one that billionaire investor Warren Buffett uses himself: be a business picker.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel