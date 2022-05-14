|
14.05.2022 17:45:00
The 1 Question on Costco Investors' Minds
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 third-quarter results after the markets close on May 26. Since the onset of the pandemic, the warehouse retailer has thrived and not looked back. Costco reports sales figures monthly, so the quarterly sales results will not be much of a surprise. Instead, many of its investors will be looking for management's discussion about the next membership price increase. The company typically raises prices every five years, and that time is coming due. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
