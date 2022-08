The 1 Reason Amazon May Not Be a Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just had a great quarter, and its stock is rising as a result. Although shares are still down 16% year to date, Wall Street expects the e-commerce giant to keep growing because its business model seems to show resilience even during recessionary times. Yet, as good as business was for Amazon, there are warning signs too that should give investors pause. Maybe now isn't the best time to buy its stock.Image source: Amazon.Continue reading