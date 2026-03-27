People Aktie

People für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089

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28.03.2026 00:18:00

The 1 Retirement Budgeting Mistake Too Many People Risk Making

Even if budgeting isn't something you did much of during your working years, it's extremely important to follow a budget during retirement. As a retiree, you may be a on fixed income that's a combination of savings and Social Security. And you need to make sure you're stretching that income as far as possible.The nice thing about a budget is that you get to see where your money is being spent. You can also make adjustments to your spending as needed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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