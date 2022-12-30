|
30.12.2022 12:36:00
The 1 Retirement Plan You Don't Want to Miss Out On In 2023
When you think about saving for retirement, different options might come to mind. You may be inclined to sign up for your employer's 401(k) plan so you can have contributions deducted from your paychecks automatically and potentially snag a company match. And if you don't have access to a 401(k) plan through your job, you may decide to fall back on an IRA instead.Some people even opt to save for retirement in a taxable brokerage account. Doing so means losing the tax benefits that come with an IRA or 401(k) plan, but it also means getting more flexibility with your money. With a taxable brokerage account, you can withdraw funds penalty-free if you end up retiring early, and there's no annual contribution limit to stick to.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
