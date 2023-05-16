The 1 Rule I Insist on Following for My HSA

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For many years, a health savings account (HSA) was something I could only write about, not actively save in. That's because our health insurance plan did not render us eligible for an HSA due to its nonexistent deductible.Now trust me when I say that not having to meet an in-network deductible was a huge perk -- one big enough to compensate for a lack of HSA eligibility. But last year, my family's health coverage changed, and while it's resulted in a higher deductible than we'd like, the silver lining is finally getting HSA access.What I like so much about HSAs is that they offer three distinct forms of tax savings. Contributions are tax-free, the same way you get a tax break on the money you put into a traditional 401(k) or IRA. Investment gains in an HSA are also tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free when your money is used for qualified medical expenses.Continue reading