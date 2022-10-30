The 1 Social Security Change That's Not Happening in 2023 -- but Should Be

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In mid-October, the Social Security Administration announced a number of key changes to the program that are set to take place in 2023. And several of them are positive changes for seniors.For example, starting in January, Social Security benefits will be subject to an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. Once that's implemented, the average monthly benefit is expected to increase from $1,681 to $1,827.Seniors who work and collect Social Security at the same time will also be subject to a higher earnings-test limit. That means they'll have the option to earn more money before risking having some of their benefits temporarily withheld.