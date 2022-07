The 1 Social Security Change You Can Bank on for 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For months, experts have been predicting that seniors on Social Security will receive a giant cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 due to rampant inflation. Granted, it's too soon to pinpoint exactly what that raise will look like since it's based on third-quarter inflation data. But it's fair to assume that seniors will get a nice boost to their benefits.But that's not the only Social Security change expected to come down the pike in 2023. There's another big change workers should expect -- but it may not be a pleasant one.Social Security's primary revenue source is payroll taxes -- the ones that come out of workers' paychecks. Each year, there's a wage cap put into place that limits the amount of income on which workers have to pay Social Security taxes.