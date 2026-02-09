Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 21:55:00

The 1 Stock I'd Buy Before Berkshire Hathaway Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been an incredible investment for long-term investors. Over the past 20 years, its shares have rallied 756%, while the S&P 500 has risen 456%. Under Warren Buffett, who took over Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, the company thrived as it expanded its cash-rich insurance, railroad, utility, and consumer staples businesses. It also reinvested much of that cash into its closely watched stock portfolio.Yet over the past 12 months, Berkshire's stock only rose 6% as the S&P 500 advanced 16%. The main reason for that sluggish performance was likely Buffett's retirement at the end of 2025.Image source: Coca-Cola.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Nachrichten