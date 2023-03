The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153.Even though Warren Buffett isn't infallible, his track record coerces both new and tenured investors to follow his every move.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading