23.10.2023 11:06:00
The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Virtually Guaranteed to Be Buying Right Now
For more than a half century, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has put on an investing clinic for Wall Street. Even though the Oracle of Omaha, as he's affably known, is just as fallible as any other investor, he's overseen a greater than 4,250,000% aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since the mid-1960s. That compares to a total return, including dividends paid, of less than 30,000% for the benchmark S&P 500 over the same stretch.In addition to his success as an investor, what makes Warren Buffett so special is his willingness to share his "recipe" for wealth creation. Buffett typically gravitates to brand-name, cyclical, dividend-paying companies with trusted management teams.Mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's trading activity has been a path to riches for many investors. Thanks to required quarterly 13F filings, along with Form 4 filings in situations where Berkshire Hathaway holds at least a 10% stake in a public company, tracking Buffett's buying and selling activity is a relative breeze.
