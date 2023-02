The 1 Thing Amazon Still Can't Get Right

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not only is Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce business slowing, but it still hasn't figured out how to do physical retail yet. The online retailer announced it was shutting down a number of its Amazon Fresh grocery stores, along with some of its Amazon Go locations that feature its just-walk-out cashierless technology.This comes almost a year after Amazon closed down its dozens of one-off retail concepts such as its bookstores, 4-Star stores, and Pop Up locations so it could focus more closely on its grocery chains. Now they're also getting the ax, proving that physical retail is still a difficult business to operate, even for a company with the experience and financial prowess of Amazon.