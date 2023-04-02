|
02.04.2023 11:35:00
The 1 Thing Lemonade Has to Do to Be a Screaming Buy
Insurance upstart Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) keeps reporting astounding growth numbers. It's not just signing up more new customers; those customers are adding more kinds of insurance every quarter, and renewal rates are improving, too. But the stock has struggled for more than a year. What has to change for Lemonade stock to become a buy? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break it down in this video. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 29, 2023. The video was published on April 2, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
