|
10.11.2022 19:00:00
The 1 Thing Lemonade Has to Fix Before It's a Buy
Some companies have to "prove it" before getting investor trust. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one of the companies that has a compelling business model, but the company hasn't proven it can make money. Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss the company's recent earnings results and what investors need to see over the long term before the stock will be a buy. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 8, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!