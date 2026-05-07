OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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07.05.2026 10:00:00
The 1 Thing Tech Investors Aren't Ready For -- but OpenAI Just Proved
Last month, the share prices of many leading artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor, fell sharply (though just for a couple of days) after a report surfaced that OpenAI had missed some of its revenue and user growth goals.The reaction wasn't unusual, but it was noteworthy nonetheless. As OpenAI (and rival Anthropic) draw closer to their expected initial public offerings (IPOs), the fate of some AI stocks will be closely tied to what the big AI model makers are doing.And judging by the recent AI stock sell-off, investors aren't quite ready for it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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