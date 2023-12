The 1 Web3 Stock to Buy in December

A lot of companies wanted to carry the Web3 tag while the crypto market was hot, but now companies are running toward the new hottest trend on the market -- artificial intelligence.While the drop in cryptocurrency values may have been bad for the industry's hype cycle, many companies in cryptocurrency and Web3 continue to build. Payment networks are getting faster and cheaper and on-chain asset ownership is being abstracted away in websites and apps, making Web3 easier to use. For long-term investors, this presents opportunities in the one publicly traded company that's focused on Web3 -- Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN).The crypto business has been down big since the peak in late 2021, and Coinbase has had to make several changes. Management was quick to cut costs and has focused on subscriptions and services, which has helped the company return to being free cash flow positive.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel